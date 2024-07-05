Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

