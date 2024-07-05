Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.