Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Streamline Health Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

