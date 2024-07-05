Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.44.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
