SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SEAC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.34.
SeaChange International Company Profile
