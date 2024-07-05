OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

