RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

