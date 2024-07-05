NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
NantHealth Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.