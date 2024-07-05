NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

