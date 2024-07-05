Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

