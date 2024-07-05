Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.00. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
