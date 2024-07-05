Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.00. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.