First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

