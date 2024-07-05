First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Savings Financial Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.