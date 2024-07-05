Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
