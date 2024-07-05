Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.