GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

