Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
JVA stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.
About Coffee
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- About the Markup Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.