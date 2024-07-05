Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

