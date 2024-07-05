DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.14 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
