China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 10.6 %
CHNR stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.