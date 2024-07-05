Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

