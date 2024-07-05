ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.86. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company's stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

