ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.86. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
