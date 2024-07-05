Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £34,255.65 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 455.60 ($5.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £685.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.35. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.31).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

