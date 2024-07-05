Head to Head Review: Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) and Its Peers

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) is one of 290 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Apogee Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apogee Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors 1521 4675 12262 216 2.60

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 95.71%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24% Apogee Therapeutics Competitors -5,257.80% -217.56% -45.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A -$83.99 million -7.14 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors $556.12 million -$36.07 million -22.88

Apogee Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

