Pär Arne Lindström Purchases 250,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,621.55).

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

IX opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. has a 12-month low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39).

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

About i(x) Net Zero

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.