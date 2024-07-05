Pär Arne Lindström Purchases 250,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,621.55).
i(x) Net Zero Price Performance
IX opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. has a 12-month low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39).
About i(x) Net Zero
