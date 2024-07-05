Vanessa Simms Sells 82,790 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.98), for a total value of £522,404.90 ($660,770.17).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £146.96 ($185.88).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £684.40 ($865.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($19,044.78).

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms acquired 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($185.02).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 635 ($8.03) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 648.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,476.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -9,302.33%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.85) to GBX 730 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.21) to GBX 755 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650 ($8.22).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

