Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Insider Acquires £49,750 in Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($62,926.89).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

LON USA opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.56) on Friday. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £617.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,050.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.75.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

