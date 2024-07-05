Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRI opened at $235.60 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.89. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.