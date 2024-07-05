Research Analysts Set Expectations for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

CENX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

