uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

uniQure Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QURE stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $189.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $1,981,000. Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 2,917.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 295,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 242,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in uniQure by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

