James A. T. Dow Buys 25,000 Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,443.21).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

LON:DSW opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. DSW Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.95 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSW Capital

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.