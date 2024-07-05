Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Amy Yip Acquires 4,222 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Amy Yip purchased 4,222 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($37,915.76).

Prudential Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 718.60 ($9.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 684.73 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,102.50 ($13.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 747.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 778.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.58) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.32) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.08) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

