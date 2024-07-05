National Bank Financial Weighs in on Emera Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

Emera Stock Down 0.3 %

EMA stock opened at C$45.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.92. The stock has a market cap of C$12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

