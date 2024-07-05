Analysts Offer Predictions for Immatics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

