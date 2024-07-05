Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Buys £4,158 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,259.30).

Keller Group Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £941.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,074.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. Keller Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 672 ($8.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,396 ($17.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

