FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.9 %

MSM opened at $78.51 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.