Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Singular Research analyst B. Cook now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROP opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Prairie Operating has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Insider Activity

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72).

In related news, CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,169 shares of company stock worth $385,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

