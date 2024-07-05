Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

