Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 24,487 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).

On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,274 ($117.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,278.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,192.48. The firm has a market cap of £49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,819.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

