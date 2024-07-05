Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 24,487 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,274 ($117.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,278.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,192.48. The firm has a market cap of £49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,819.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

View Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.