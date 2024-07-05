Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Schrödinger, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.1 %

SDGR stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

