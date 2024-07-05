Brokers Set Expectations for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

TeraWulf Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.21 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

In other TeraWulf news,

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf



TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.



