FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.17. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. Insiders bought a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

