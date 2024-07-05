Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 867,334 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

