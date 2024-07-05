Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Reduced by Analyst

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Maple Leaf Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$22.86 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.85, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

