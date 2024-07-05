B. Riley Comments on Tellurian Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tellurian in a report released on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Tellurian Stock Performance
Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.55. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66.
Institutional Trading of Tellurian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tellurian
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.