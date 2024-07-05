B. Riley Comments on Tellurian Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tellurian in a report released on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.55. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.