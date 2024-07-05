Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

