Kindly MD, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KDLY) Quiet Period Set To End on July 10th

Kindly MD’s (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 10th. Kindly MD had issued 1,240,910 shares in its initial public offering on May 31st. The total size of the offering was $6,825,005 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During Kindly MD’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Kindly MD Stock Up 11.8 %
KDLY stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Kindly MD has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
About Kindly MD
