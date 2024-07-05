Silynxcom Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX)

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Silynxcom Stock Down 2.0 %
Silynxcom stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Silynxcom has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
About Silynxcom
