Silynxcom Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX)

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Silynxcom Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYNX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Silynxcom has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
About Silynxcom
