Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

