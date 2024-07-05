Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ERIC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.