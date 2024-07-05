Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Expands By 5.3%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KF opened at $25.42 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

