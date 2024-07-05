InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:IVT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.