InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IVT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

