Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.71.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.