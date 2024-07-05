Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 1310087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

